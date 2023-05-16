Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.66. Guild shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 1,937 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

