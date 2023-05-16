Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.66. Guild shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 1,937 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
