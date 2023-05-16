GXChain (GXC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $2,137.26 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003105 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

