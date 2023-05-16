Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of HAE opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,138,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

