Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,661,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.5 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRSHF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.96. 4,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Haier Smart Home has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

