Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 316.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sumo Logic worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 281.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 993,893 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,311,000 after buying an additional 803,704 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Cowen downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 5,262,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,729. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $82,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,258,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $82,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,258,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stewart Grierson sold 10,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $128,369.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

