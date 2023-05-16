Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

Snowflake stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.49. 1,172,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,613. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.