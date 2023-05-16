Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.
Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total value of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.