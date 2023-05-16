Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

About Clearside Biomedical

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 168,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.