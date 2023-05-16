Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 77,811 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,811 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ PAYO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 624,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,340. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,693.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $45,439.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,259.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,935 shares of company stock valued at $622,594. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.