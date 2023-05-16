Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. GitLab accounts for 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of -0.31.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

