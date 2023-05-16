Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 653,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanmi Financial

In other news, Director Harry Chung purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,994.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,433,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 43.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 23,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,714. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $432.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.