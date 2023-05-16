Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.57

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 60095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,569,000 after purchasing an additional 165,991 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

