Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 83,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 378,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.
HROW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $662.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
