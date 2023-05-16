Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 83,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 378,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

HROW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $662.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

