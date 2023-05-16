Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Trading Down 1.6%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 21,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 89,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Hays Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

About Hays

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.