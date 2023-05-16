HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Update

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 201,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,535 shares of company stock worth $132,851. 58.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 200,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBT Financial Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

HBT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.42. 35,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,794. The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

