HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Imunon Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Imunon has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

Imunon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imunon stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.74% of Imunon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Articles

