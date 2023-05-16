HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Imunon Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Imunon has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imunon stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.74% of Imunon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Articles

