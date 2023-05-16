HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Imunon Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Imunon stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. Imunon has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imunon
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imunon (IMNN)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.