Head-To-Head Review: Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) vs. Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimball Electronics and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.70 billion 0.32 $31.25 million $1.86 11.90 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.59 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimball Electronics and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kimball Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%. Tempo Automation has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,053.85%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 2.74% 9.89% 4.07% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

