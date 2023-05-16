Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Up 11.4% in April

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 77,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. TheStreet lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.