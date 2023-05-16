HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.0 days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HLKHF stock remained flat at $77.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

