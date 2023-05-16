Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

HP stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $31.74. 1,092,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

