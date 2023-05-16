Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.86 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00017947 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.66 million and $183,984.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,099.69 or 1.00018072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88265837 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $190,186.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.