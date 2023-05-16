Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 797,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.01. 433,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 122,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 493,550 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

