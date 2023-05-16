Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Hess Co. (NYSE:HESGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24.

Hess (NYSE:HESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.