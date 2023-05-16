Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hess Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hess by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

