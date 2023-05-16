Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $70.30. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which engages in the business of banking. Its services include commercial banking including acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, production of commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer loans, maintenance of night and safe deposit facilities, and collection, exchange, and other banking services tailored for individual customers.

