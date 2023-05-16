Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,776. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

