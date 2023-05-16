Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 5.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.79. 374,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 913,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIMX. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 556.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

