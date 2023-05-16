Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

HOLI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 115,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $990.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

