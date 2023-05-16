holoride (RIDE) Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and $41,548.39 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.87 or 0.06719451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039996 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02621609 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $41,105.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.