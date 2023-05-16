Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,989,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 3,745,559 shares.The stock last traded at $284.59 and had previously closed at $288.54.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $287.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

