Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Textron by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

