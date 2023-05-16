Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $84,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IBB stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

