Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $107,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

