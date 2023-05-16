Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 136,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.