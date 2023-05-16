Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New $37,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

