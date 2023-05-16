Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,674,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $875.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.