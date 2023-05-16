Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HD opened at $281.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

