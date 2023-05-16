Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 320 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.