Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 320 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.