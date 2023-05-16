Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $45,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.