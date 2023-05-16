Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,338. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

