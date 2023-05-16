Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 4,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%.

