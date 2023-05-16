HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,299 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 1,059,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

