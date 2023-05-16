H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 709,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,605,156 shares.The stock last traded at $30.98 and had previously closed at $31.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

