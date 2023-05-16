H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.4 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HRUFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

