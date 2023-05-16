H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HR.UN stock traded down C$0.23 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 683,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,001. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.22 and a twelve month high of C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.33.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

