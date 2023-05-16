Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.