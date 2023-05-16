Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 206.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,389,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 268.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 936,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 682,061 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $706,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 78,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $378.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

