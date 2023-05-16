Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 761,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,982.0 days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HUFAF stock remained flat at $13.77 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

