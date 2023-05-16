Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 761,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,982.0 days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HUFAF stock remained flat at $13.77 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
