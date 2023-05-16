Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $522.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

