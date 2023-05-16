Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

