Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

HY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE HY opened at $50.34 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $863.78 million, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

