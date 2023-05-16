i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Purchases $587,817.44 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IIIV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 124,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,356. The firm has a market cap of $743.05 million, a PE ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

